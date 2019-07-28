Tour de France 2019: Sunday's Stage 21 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Egan Bernal has the 2019 Tour de France title wrapped up ahead of the 21st and final stage in Paris on Sunday. A bunch sprint where the general classification leader is traditionally unchallenged, will end at the Champs-Elysees with Bernal to be officially crowned champion ahead of fellow Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas.

Bernal kept hold of the yellow jersey after a truncated 20th stage won by Vincenzo Nibali on Saturday. While events were disrupted by difficult weather conditions, Bernal rode well and followed up his win in a 19th stage brought to a premature halt by hail on Friday in the right way.

The Colombian's performance prompted praise from now vanquished defending champion Thomas:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Colombia international star James Rodriguez also got in on the act:

Date: Sunday, July 28

Time: 5:10 p.m. BST/12:10 p.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC, NBCSN

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Route: Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Elysees (128 kilometres)

Despite Thomas offering his congratulations, Bernal is wary of how the reigning title holder will play things during the final stage. Bernal has advised Thomas not to challenge him, per Lawrence Ostlere of The Independent: "If he wants to attack, he can, but I think it would be crazy in these circumstances. I will respect his decision but I think the team should be careful. Thomas is on the podium so it doesn’t make sense."

For his part, Thomas said he would "most definitely" offer Bernal his support. It means Ineos should end the race with its principal riders still in first and second.

There are unlikely to be any other changes to the order on the podium, with Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma set for third. He's set to stay ahead of Julian Alaphilippe, who had the yellow jersey all to himself earlier in the race before enduring some damaging setbacks recently.

By contrast, Nibali won on Saturday after rain and concerns about visibility meant the stage was cut to a mere 59 kms. He'll fancy his chances in a sprint over 128 kms of mostly flat terrain.

It will be a similar story for Peter Sagan, who is in line to retain the green jersey after impressive work in Val Thorens:

Meanwhile, Kruijswijk's teammate Dylan Groenewegen is a capable sprinter who could cross the line first the way he did Stage 7. Groenewegen saw off the challenge of Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan, another gifted sprinter who finished ahead of the Dutchman in the 11th stage.

Sagan, Groenewegen, Ewan and the rest will do what they can to finish strong, but the day will ultimately belong to Bernal, no matter the result. His performance as a worthy first-time winner has been the signature highlight of this year's race.