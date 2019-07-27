Senior British Open 2019: Paul Broadhurst Holds 1-Shot Lead Entering Final Round

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Paul Broadhurst heads into the final day of the 2019 Senior British Open with a one-shot lead after carding a 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England, on Saturday.

Woody Austin is still in touch, just one shot behind the leader, while Ken Duke is three under par after shooting 70 on a day punctuated by clouds and heavy rain. Friday's leader, Wes Short Jr., had his problems and ended the round three over par.

The day also saw three-time winner Tom Watson announce Sunday will be his final appearance at the tournament:

Saturday Leaderboard (To Par and Round 3 Score)

1. Paul Broadhurst: -5, 67

2. Woody Austin: -4, 68

3. Ken Duke: -3, 70

3. Wes Short Jr.: -3, 73

5. David McKenzie: -2, 68

5. Stephen Dodd: -2, 69

5. Philip Price: -2, 70

5. Bernhard Langer: -2, 70

9. Paul Eagles: -1, 66

9. Tim Petrovic: -1, 67

9. Darren Clarke: -1, 73

Short's day got off to a rough start with a double bogey on the par-four third. A bogey at the sixth also did little to help his cause, but sinking a birdie on the eighth at least salvaged something from the front nine.

Short dropped another birdie, this one on the par-five 11th thanks to a superb chip onto the green as he looked to make amends for earlier mistakes:

He was two over after a par on the 12th, with fellow American Austin closing the gap. Austin rallied from back-to-back bogeys on the front nine to sink four birdies. He closed out the back nine with par on the 18th to complete a solid 68 and temporarily earn him the top spot.

By contrast, Short's problems continued with a bogey on the par-four 14th and another on the next hole. Meanwhile, Broadhurst joined Short in a tie for second after managing par on each of the first six holes on the back nine.

Back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th gave Broadhurst the lead, and he narrowly missed a third birdie in a row before settling for par on the final hole and a card of 67, while Short continued to slide.

Like Broadhurst, Bernhard Langer began making his move on the back nine. A birdie on the par-three nine preceded a string of pars, before the German birdied the 16th.

Eventually, a bogey on the final hole condemned Langer to join the crowd tied for fourth.

It was a rough day for Darren Clarke, despite a spectacular start when he birdied the par-three opening hole:

Things soon began to unravel, though, with Clarke producing a costly double bogey on the second hole:

He tried to recover and ended the front nine with a birdie, but two bogies on the back nine left him adrift of the leader on his tournament debut.