Juventus' Notts County Kit Gesture Turned Down Due to Puma Contract

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Juventus tried to repay a 116-year-old debt to Notts County by helping the club out with new kits for the upcoming season, but the Magpies' contract with Puma put a halt to those plans.

Per Leigh Curtis of Nottinghamshire Live, an MP for Nottingham South reached out to the Italian giants to ask them to help the troubled National League club for help.

Notts, the oldest football club in the world, were relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, and there were questions about their future until a takeover was completed on Friday.

Per Curtis, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli wrote to the Magpies to offer their assistance. But as their kit manufacturer is Adidas, Notts' deal with Puma stood in the way.

Juventus head of communications Claudio Albanese wrote back to MP Lilian Greenwood:

"Considering the long-lasting relation between the two clubs, Juventus would have gladly assisted in providing new kits for next season.

"We have already held talks with our technical sponsor, Adidas, to inform them of the situation and they immediately contacted Notts County to arrange equipment supply.

"Unfortunately, as it turns out, the club has a two-year binding agreement with Puma that doesn’t allow them wear any other brand.

"Thank you for the letter. We wish Notts County all the best for the future."

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri still plan on providing financial aid to the Magpies.

The special connection between Juventus and Notts County dates back to 1903, when John Savage, an Englishman playing for the Old Lady, was tasked with finding a new kit for the club.

He had connections at Notts and asked if they could help out. The Magpies agreed, sending Juventus―who had played in pink shirts until that point―shirts with the black-and-white design they are now famous for.

When Juventus opened their brand new stadium in 2011, they invited the English minnows to Turin to play the first-ever match in the new ground:

Founded in 1862, Notts won the FA Cup in 1894 but have spent the bulk of their history in the lower divisions of the Football League.

Juventus won their first of 35 Italian titles two years after they switched to the black-and-white strip.