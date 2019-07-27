Evian Championship 2019: Hyo Joo Kim Takes 1-Shot Lead After 3rd Round

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Hyo Joo Kim fired a six-under 65 on Saturday to grab an one-shot lead following the third round of the 2019 Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Kim's blistering round moved her to 15 under in the season's fourth major tournament. Sung Hyun Park is in second place at 14 under, while Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park are tied at 11 under, with Shanshan Feng and Mi Hyang Lee rounding out the top five at 10 under.

Tee times for the third round were moved up several hours to avoid the thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon, and weather never played a significant role in Saturday's action.

