NASCAR at Pocono 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

NASCAR at Pocono 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreJuly 27, 2019
The 2019 NASCAR Cup Championship Playoffs are drawing ever closer, with just six races remaining before the round of 16, including Sunday's Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
NBC will carry full coverage on race day, and the race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.
Here is a look at the TV schedule (all times ET):
Saturday, July 27
9 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
11 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Sunday, July 28
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Per Sporting News' Thomas Lott, here is the starting lineup, with three drivers still to be named:
Landon Cassill
Kurt Busch
Brad Keselowski
Austin Dillon
Kevin Harvick
Ryan Newman
Daniel Hemric
Chase Elliott
Aric Almirola
Denny Hamlin
Ryan Blaney
Ty Dillon
Clint Bowyer
Ross Chastain
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Martin Truex Jr.
Erik Jones
Paul Menard
Joey Logano
William Byron
Reed Sorenson
Corey Lajoie
Michael McDowell
Matt Tifft
Chris Buescher
David Ragan
Daniel Suarez
Kyle Larson
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
Ryan Preece
Jimmie Johnson
Quin Houff
Alex Bowman
Matt DiBenedetto
TBA
TBA
TBA
Preview
The drivers already visited Long Pond once this season, with Kyle Busch winning the Pocono 400 on June 2.
It was his fourth win of the year, but Busch has yet to taste victory since. He sits three points behind Joey Logano in the championship standings.
Both have had dramatic seasons so far:
NASCAR @NASCAR
3 points is all that separates them. Will the Regular Season Champ be @joeylogano or @KyleBusch? https://t.co/7kn8bEk8IR
Pocono Raceway provides Bush with an excellent opportunity to take the lead. The track has been a great one for him of late, as he has consecutive wins there dating back to last year. He has also taken three of the last four at Long Pond.
Other recent winners at Pocono include Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch, who have all been victorious in Pennsylvania since 2016.
Logano has two top-10 finishes at the track in his last three starts, and he took the race win in 2012. Kevin Harvick has never won at the track, but with seven top-four finishes in his last 10 starts there, he seems due to change that soon.
