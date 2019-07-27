NASCAR at Pocono 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Championship Playoffs are drawing ever closer, with just six races remaining before the round of 16, including Sunday's Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

NBC will carry full coverage on race day, and the race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.

To find tickets, visit StubHub. Here is a look at the TV schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 28

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Per Sporting News' Thomas Lott, here is the starting lineup, with three drivers still to be named:

Landon Cassill

Kurt Busch

Brad Keselowski

Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick

Ryan Newman

Daniel Hemric

Chase Elliott

Aric Almirola

Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

Ty Dillon

Clint Bowyer

Ross Chastain

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kyle Busch

Martin Truex Jr.

Erik Jones

Paul Menard

Joey Logano

William Byron

Reed Sorenson

Corey Lajoie

Michael McDowell

Matt Tifft

Chris Buescher

David Ragan

Daniel Suarez

Kyle Larson

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

Ryan Preece

Jimmie Johnson

Quin Houff

Alex Bowman

Matt DiBenedetto

TBA

TBA

TBA

Preview

The drivers already visited Long Pond once this season, with Kyle Busch winning the Pocono 400 on June 2.

It was his fourth win of the year, but Busch has yet to taste victory since. He sits three points behind Joey Logano in the championship standings.

Both have had dramatic seasons so far:

Pocono Raceway provides Bush with an excellent opportunity to take the lead. The track has been a great one for him of late, as he has consecutive wins there dating back to last year. He has also taken three of the last four at Long Pond.

Other recent winners at Pocono include Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch, who have all been victorious in Pennsylvania since 2016.

Logano has two top-10 finishes at the track in his last three starts, and he took the race win in 2012. Kevin Harvick has never won at the track, but with seven top-four finishes in his last 10 starts there, he seems due to change that soon.