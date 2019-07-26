Cubs' Ben Zobrist Intends to Make Return Following Extended Personal Absence

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 27, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 30: Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 30, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Cubs defeated the Mariners 6-5. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Ben Zobrist is working toward a return to the Chicago Cubs

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian disclosed Friday afternoon that the 38-year-old utility man "intends to try to come back" with minor league assignments planned for next week. 

"We're thrilled," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told Bastian while also noting MLB's 30-day window for non-suspended players on the restricted list to rehabilitate in the minors. 

According to MLB's postseason roster rules and eligibility, Zobrist will have to be back on the 40-man roster by Aug. 31 to qualify for postseason play.  

     

