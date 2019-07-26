Cubs' Ben Zobrist Intends to Make Return Following Extended Personal Absence

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Ben Zobrist is working toward a return to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian disclosed Friday afternoon that the 38-year-old utility man "intends to try to come back" with minor league assignments planned for next week.

"We're thrilled," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told Bastian while also noting MLB's 30-day window for non-suspended players on the restricted list to rehabilitate in the minors.

According to MLB's postseason roster rules and eligibility, Zobrist will have to be back on the 40-man roster by Aug. 31 to qualify for postseason play.

