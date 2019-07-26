Melvin Gordon Rumors: Chargers Won't Go over 'Certain Number' in Contract Talks

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

It appears the Los Angeles Chargers will be without Melvin Gordon for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Chargers "are not willing to move off a certain number" in contract negotiations with their 26-year-old running back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Gordon had informed the team he will not report to training camp.

"While the two sides exchanged proposals in recent days, there is mounting pessimism Chargers' holdout Melvin Gordon will be reporting anytime soon and his holdout threatens to go into the regular season, per sources," Schefter added earlier Friday. "Time to rely on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Detrez Newsome."

Gordon is entering the final season of his five-year, $10.7 million rookie contract. Per Spotrac, the 2015 first-round pick is set to earn $5.6 million in base salary this season.

