Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019: Airwaks, RL Grime, Friday Top Plays, Prize Money

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Airwaks and music producer RL Grime helped kick off the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals by winning the Pro-Am tournament Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

It's the second straight Fortnite Pro-Am victory for Airwaks and Grime, who also won the competition at E3 in Los Angeles last month. Although they didn't win any of the four matches, their combination of eliminations and placement allowed them to post 52 points, 12 more than any other duo.

They earned the top prize of $1 million for charity with the victory.

Here's a look at each of the match winners:

Game 1: Sinooh and OKing

Game 2: Jacob and Clare Grant

Game 3: Jelty and Gaborever

Game 4: Marksman and J.T. Brown

It marked the third major Fortnite Pro-Am tournament with the previous two champions, Ninja and DJ Marshmello (E3 2018) as well as Airwaks and Grime, headlining the field.

The Pro-Am gameplay has changed markedly since Ninja and Marshmello captured the first title more than a year ago. Friday night's matches looked far more like a pro scrim than the more casual play at last year's E3. That rendered a majority of the celebrities non-factors in endgame situations.

That's not to say there wasn't drama as all four matches featured high-profile players in the final circles, including Game 2 having Ninja, Tfue, Cloakzy and Myth among the final five.

Sinooh and OKing took second place for $500,000 in charity money, while Jelty and Gaborever (third, $250,000), Jacob and Clare Grant (fourth, $100,000) along with Tfue and Nav (fifth, $85,000) rounded out the top five finishers.

Earlier Friday, FaZe Cizzorz led his team, nicknamed the Fish Fam, to a championship in the World Cup Creative Finals.

Cizzorz, who's best known for his DeathRun courses in Creative Mode, was joined by HiimTylerH, Suezhoo and Zand as eight teams competed in a variety of unique competitions far different from the other events taking place during the World Cup Finals.

Zand delivered in the clutch as he was the last player standing in the final round, fittingly a supersized DeathRun map, and he narrowly avoided a trap to collect the coin necessary to put the Fish Fam over the top.

Cizzorz and Co. split $1.345 million ($336,260 each) for earning first place. The Funky Fighters—Tomoya, Kuoto, Huizhi and Draceus—finished second to take home $345,000 ($86,250 each).

The Fortnite World Cup Finals continue Saturday with the duo tournament at 1 p.m. ET. Top contenders include BenjyFishy and MrSavageM, NRG Zayt and Ghost Saf, FaZe Megga and FaZe Dubs as well as FaZe Mongraal and Mitr0.