The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Armored Athlete Among Friday's Winners

Regional play at The Basketball Tournament 2019 is wrapping up this weekend across the country, and teams fought it out Friday to see who would advance toward the $2 million winner-take-all prize.

Action took place in the Salt Lake City (Utah), Wichita (Kansas), Syracuse (New York) and Richmond (Virginia). Among teams playing Friday were made up of alumni players from Kansas State, Wichita State, Syracuse and VCU.

The Hilltop Dawgs are made up of UMBC alumni and have found themselves in position to knock off another No. 1 seed just as the Retrievers did as a No. 16 seed against No. 1 Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Below is an overview of the schedule and results from Friday's regional play.

Friday Scores

Syracuse Regional

(3) Brotherly Love def. (6) Jimmy V 80-67

(2) Armored Athlete def. (7) Team Draddy 96-69

(4) Team Fancy vs. (5) Gael Nation, 5 p.m. ET

(1) Boeheim's Army vs. (8) We Are D3, 7 p.m. ET

Richmond Regional

(4) Best Virginia def. Royalty 79-63

(1) Overseas Elite vs. (8) Hilltop Dawgs

(3) Green Machine vs. (6) The Web, 6:40 p.m. ET

(2) Ram Nation vs. (7) DRC

Salt Lake City Regional

(1) Eberlein Drive vs. (5) L.A. Cheaters, 9 p.m. ET

(2) Challenge ALS vs. (3) Team Fredette, 11 p.m. ET

Wichita Regional

(1) Golden Eagles Alumni vs. (8) Ft. Hood, 7 p.m. ET

(4) Team Colorado vs. (5) Purple & Black, 9 p.m. ET

Recaps

Armored Athlete 96, Team Draddy 69

John Roberson shot 39.2 percent from three-point range for Texas Tech from 2007-11, and the guard brought an even better level of efficiency to the court as Armored Athlete's leading scorer Friday afternoon.

Roberson drained five of six threes and finished with 15 points. He chatted about his squad after the win:

Eight players, including University of North Carolina alum JP Tokoto, scored for Armored Athlete heading into halftime. However, Team Draddy had kept it close at 39-31. It took outscoring Team Draddy 28-19 in the third quarter for Armored Athlete to finally pull away.

Armored Athlete will next take on third-seeded Brotherly Love at 2 p.m. ET Saturday in the second round of regional play.