Evian Championship 2019: Mi Hyang Lee Holds 1-Stroke Lead After Round 2

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The 2019 Evian Championship continued Friday with Mi Hyang Lee taking sole possession of the lead with a 36-hole score of 10 under par.

After starting the day tied for second place behind Paula Creamer, Lee finished with a four-under 67 to jump up one spot. She's got heavy competition right on her heels with Hyo Joo Kim, Sung Hyun Park and Inbee Park in a three-way tie for second place at nine under par.

Here's the leaderboard from Evian Resort Golf Club in France, via EvianChampionship.com:

1. Mi Hyang Lee (-10)

T2. Hyo Joo Kim (-9)

T2. Sung Hyun Park (-9)

T2. Inbee Park (-9)

5. Shanshan Feng (-7)

T6. Caroline Hedwall (-6)

T6. Amy Olson (-6)

T6. Sei Young Kim (-6)

T6. Pajaree Anannarukarn (-6)

T6. Jennifer Kupcho (-6)

T6. Jin Young Ko (-6)

Lee was able to claim the lead despite having a double bogey on the par-five ninth hole. She hit her stride at the end of her round with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 and an eagle on No. 18.

Since turning pro in 2012, Lee has four victories on the LPGA Tour. A major title is the lone blemish on her resume to this point, though she did post a career-best finish at the ANA Inspiration in April when she came in second place.

“Just keep trying to [stay] calm and be nice and it works,” Lee said after the round, via Ron Sirak of LPGA.com. “I missed a lot of greens today, but was trying to think simple and just go shot by shot.”

Kim and Hedwall tied for the lowest score of the day (64). Hedwall's round was a dramatic turnaround following a disappointing one-over 72 Thursday. She got off to a rough start in the second round with a bogey on the first hole, but it didn't sink her because she closed the front nine with five birdies in seven holes before making the turn.

Kim was flawless Friday with five birdies, one eagle and no bogeys to put herself squarely in the mix to win her second Evian Championship.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Creamer had a round to forget. Her momentum after an opening-round 64 didn't carry over to Friday when she carded a five-over 76.

One of the contributing factors to Creamer's rough showing was a rain delay that halted play for nearly one hour. She was at two under par through 12 holes before the weather changed. The California native played the final six holes at six over par, leaving her with a steep mountain to climb.

"Yeah, sometimes rain delays get you, sometimes they don't," Creamer said, via Sirak. "Unfortunately, this time it got me. I've been playing really well. It's unfortunate, obviously, but today is not Sunday. Today is Friday."

Weather is expected to be a factor for players again in the third round. The LPGA announced players will tee off at 7 a.m. local time on the first and 10th tees due to a forecast of thunderstorms and rain in the area Saturday afternoon.

Based on the way Lee closed out her round, getting back on the course early could be exactly what she needs to extend her lead on moving day. She can't afford to slip up with a trio directly behind her not to mention surging players like Hedwall and Amy Olson proving they are capable of putting up low scores.