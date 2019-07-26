Video: Jets' Quinnen Williams Says He Uses YouTube for Workout, Training Tips

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said Friday he relied heavily on YouTube for conditioning tips and other workout information while waiting to sign his rookie contract.

Williams, who signed his four-year, $32.6 million deal to end a one-day holdout, explained how he prepared for his debut campaign without the Jets' training staff available to him:

New York drafted the University of Alabama product with the third overall pick. The 21-year-old was a force for the Crimson Tide last season, racking up 71 total tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 15 games.

The Jets will expect him to make a significant impact right away. He'll likely spend most of his time at nose tackle in a 3-4 defensive scheme, but his ability to rush the quarterback could lead to some snaps at defensive end too.

"Me just being smart, high IQ, learning all three positions...wherever [defensive coordinator Gregg Williams] wants me to play, I'm going to be able to play," Williams said during OTAs. "Wherever he feels is best for me, I'm going to be able to play. I can be able to spread around my athletic ability and be dominant everywhere for the team."

The question now is how quickly he'll get back up to full speed after using his YouTube workouts to stay in shape until the contract situation was settled.

New York opens the preseason Aug. 8 against the New York Giants.