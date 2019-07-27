Tour De France 2019: Stage 20 Route, Live Stream Schedule, TV Info for July 27

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Egan Bernal will start Stage 20 of the 2019 Tour de France in the yellow jersey.

The Colombian took the jersey on Friday after a gripping Stage 19. The race was neutralised due to bad weather and Bernal had already done enough to to move into the virtual general classification lead ahead of Julian Alaphilippe.

With another challenging mountain day to come in the 130-kilometre ride from Albertville to Val Thorens, the youngster is now in a terrific position to keep the jersey ahead of the exhibition stage into Paris.

Here are the key details for the penultimate chapter of the 2019 Tour, as the Team Ineos rider seeks to all-but secure a maiden Tour de France success on Saturday.

Preview

Although calculations were still being made in the general classification on Friday, Bernal had certainly done enough to take the yellow jersey from Alaphilippe.

The competition Twitter account put together some provisional standings in the aftermath of the race:

While the inclement weather meant that no stage winner was awarded for Stage 19, the Colombian was presented with the yellow jersey and spoke about how much it means to him:

The Inner Ring Twitter account commented on how emotional the 22-year-old was after one of the best rides of his career to date:

Even though the race was called off on Friday before a treacherous descent and another summit finish into Tignes, Bernal surely would have had enough to have finished the day in yellow.

Having shown his strength to take back some time on Thursday on the Galibier climb, the Team Ineos rider was always going to attack on Stage 19. In doing so, not only did he break Alaphilippe, he blew away many of the peloton's best climbers, with Simon Yates the only rider able to bridge the gap over the top of the Col de I'Iserian.

Cycling writer Mihai Cazcau praised Bernal's aggressive tactics on the day's biggest climb:

The attack and the subsequent result almost certainly ended the chances of Alaphilippe, who has battled terrifically for 14 days in the maillot jaune.

Few anticipated the Frenchman would be a genuine contender at this stage of the race, although the second consecutive day of tough climbing saw him finally lose significant ground. Cycling journalist Neal Rogers noted the timing of the neutralisation on Stage 19 ultimately cost him a chance of clawing back time on Bernal:

The Frenchman's team praised him after he finally relinquished his grip on the yellow jersey:

On Saturday, it'll be almost impossible for Alaphilippe to take back the time required on Bernal given the profile of the stage, as the riders will finish on an unclassified climb.

The man in third is defending champion Geraint Thomas and the Welshman has said he will look to help his Ineos team-mate get over the line on the penultimate stage instead of seeking to defend his title:

With the rider in yellow traditionally never attacked on the roll into Paris on the last day of the Tour, if Bernal ends Saturday's stage in the lead of the race, his status as the 2019 champion will effectively be secured.

The Colombia will not be as aggressive now he has yellow draped around his shoulders and he will seek to mark the attacks made by his rivals on the final climb. He's shown more than enough to suggest he can finish the job.