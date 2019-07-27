Tour De France 2019: Stage 20 Route, Live Stream Schedule, TV Info for July 27

Tour De France 2019: Stage 20 Route, Live Stream Schedule, TV Info for July 27July 27, 2019
Egan Bernal will start Stage 20 of the 2019 Tour de France in the yellow jersey.
The Colombian took the jersey on Friday after a gripping Stage 19. The race was neutralised due to bad weather and Bernal had already done enough to to move into the virtual general classification lead ahead of Julian Alaphilippe.
With another challenging mountain day to come in the 130-kilometre ride from Albertville to Val Thorens, the youngster is now in a terrific position to keep the jersey ahead of the exhibition stage into Paris.
Here are the key details for the penultimate chapter of the 2019 Tour, as the Team Ineos rider seeks to all-but secure a maiden Tour de France success on Saturday.
Start Time: 11:45 a.m. (BST), 6:45 a.m. (ET)
TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), Eurosport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)
Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eurosport Player (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)
Preview
Although calculations were still being made in the general classification on Friday, Bernal had certainly done enough to take the yellow jersey from Alaphilippe.
The competition Twitter account put together some provisional standings in the aftermath of the race:
PROVISIONAL STANDINGS: 💛Egan Bernal 🥈 Julian Alaphilippe, at 45’’ 🥉 Geraint Thomas, at 1’3’’ #TDF2019 https://t.co/tQ6eIw1VUB
While the inclement weather meant that no stage winner was awarded for Stage 19, the Colombian was presented with the yellow jersey and spoke about how much it means to him:
"It's incredible. When I had the Jersey and the Lion, I wanted to cry. Tomorrow, I will do my best, but it still hasn't sunk in yet." 💛@Eganbernal, the new holder of the Yellow Jersey. 💛 Egan Bernal, le nouveau Maillot Jaune. #TDF2019 https://t.co/5ZUb0Ocz7u
The Inner Ring Twitter account commented on how emotional the 22-year-old was after one of the best rides of his career to date:
Bernal interviewed on TV, moved by taking the yellow jersey, tears in his eyes and almost overwhelmed by the moment. This isn't a formality for him
Even though the race was called off on Friday before a treacherous descent and another summit finish into Tignes, Bernal surely would have had enough to have finished the day in yellow.
Having shown his strength to take back some time on Thursday on the Galibier climb, the Team Ineos rider was always going to attack on Stage 19. In doing so, not only did he break Alaphilippe, he blew away many of the peloton's best climbers, with Simon Yates the only rider able to bridge the gap over the top of the Col de I'Iserian.
Cycling writer Mihai Cazcau praised Bernal's aggressive tactics on the day's biggest climb:
Lesson of the day, dear GC riders: Attack from far, you just never know...maybe the race ends earlier than you expect. Bravo, @Eganbernal ! #TDF2019
The attack and the subsequent result almost certainly ended the chances of Alaphilippe, who has battled terrifically for 14 days in the maillot jaune.
Few anticipated the Frenchman would be a genuine contender at this stage of the race, although the second consecutive day of tough climbing saw him finally lose significant ground. Cycling journalist Neal Rogers noted the timing of the neutralisation on Stage 19 ultimately cost him a chance of clawing back time on Bernal:
Bernal wins stage, moves into maillot jaune. No chance for Alaphilippe to take back time on descent. No summit finish at Tignes. Not ideal, but neither is riders in ambulances. #TDF2019
The Frenchman's team praised him after he finally relinquished his grip on the yellow jersey:
We don't have enough words to tell you how proud you made us in the past three weeks, @alafpolak1! #WayToRide #TDF2019 Photo: @GettySport https://t.co/Z94KDTgJuR
On Saturday, it'll be almost impossible for Alaphilippe to take back the time required on Bernal given the profile of the stage, as the riders will finish on an unclassified climb.
The man in third is defending champion Geraint Thomas and the Welshman has said he will look to help his Ineos team-mate get over the line on the penultimate stage instead of seeking to defend his title:
"Egan is in yellow now so the main thing is that he finishes the job." @GeraintThomas86 is putting his full support behind @Eganbernal for the remainder of @LeTour #TDF2019 https://t.co/ln0ew7DLFE
With the rider in yellow traditionally never attacked on the roll into Paris on the last day of the Tour, if Bernal ends Saturday's stage in the lead of the race, his status as the 2019 champion will effectively be secured.
The Colombia will not be as aggressive now he has yellow draped around his shoulders and he will seek to mark the attacks made by his rivals on the final climb. He's shown more than enough to suggest he can finish the job.
