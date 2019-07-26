Tyrann Mathieu Says 'Damn' in Reaction to Philip Rivers' Melvin Gordon Comments

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu responded Friday to comments Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers made regarding holdout running back Melvin Gordon.

When asked Thursday at training camp about Gordon, Rivers noted that L.A. is deep at the running back position with Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Derrick Gore, according to Matt Szabo of the Los Angeles Times: "They're going to get a lot of work. It certainly is a deep position for us, and those guys all love to play and work hard. We love Melvin, but we're going to go with what we've got. It's a pretty dang good group."

Mathieu commented on Twitter:

Gordon is holding out in hopes of a new contract, as he is set to enter the final year of a deal that will pay his $5.605 million in 2019.

Rivers' response to the question about Gordon can be viewed in one of two ways. Mathieu seemingly took it as the veteran quarterback not sticking up for a key player and aiding in his pursuit of a new deal.

On the other hand, Rivers may have simply been speaking positively about Ekeler and Jackson, who were both highly effective last season when Gordon missed time due to injury.

Although Gordon missed four games to injury in 2018, he enjoyed one of his best statistical seasons. He rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns on a career-high 5.1 yards per carry, while also catching 50 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Gordon was named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career, and he played a significant role in the Chargers going 12-4 and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs.

Ekeler was a highly valuable commodity as well, appearing in 14 games and making three starts. He rushed for 554 yards and three touchdowns with a yards-per-carry average of 5.2, and made 39 catches for 404 yards and three scores.

Jackson was a rookie seventh-round pick out of Northwestern last season, and while he played third fiddle to Gordon and Ekeler for much of the campaign, he had a significant role down the stretch.

Although he finished with just 341 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, he rushed for 57 or more yards three times in a four-game stretch in November and December when both Gordon and Ekeler were banged up.

The Chargers are undoubtedly at their best when Gordon is the lead back and both Ekeler and Jackson are providing a change of pace, but given how well Ekeler and Jackson fit in the offense, they should still be a top team in the AFC should Gordon's holdout last into the start of the regular season.