Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson on Separate Paths Ahead of ONE Returns

ONE

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez return to ONE Championship this Friday, Aug. 2. Watch the event on B/R Live.

The last time we saw Eddie Alvarez, he was staggering from a punch he described as brutally painful. Much was expected from Alvarez's debut with ONE, but his performance fell woefully flat.

Here's how "The Underground King" described his loss to Timofey Nastyukhin on Instagram:

"The punch that hit me instantly blinded me and split both eyelids in half," he wrote. "It felt like my eye exploded from the inside and the pain was instant, From an outsider watching myself I should have expected the result considering my actions. You have to punch, kick, takedown and pressure to win a fight, I waited. I simply waited too long for the correct timing and opening that never came."

What makes his knockout defeat stand out even more is the stark difference between his debut with that of Demetrious Johnson. Former UFC champion Johnson debuted with ONE immediately after Alvarez's KO and defeated his opponent in the kind of relatively routine performance fans have come to expect from one of the best flyweights ever. He continues into the world grand prix as the overwhelming favorite.

It's a fascinating difference in paths ONE's most high-profile athletes must now take as they attempt to reach the peak of another company.

Both men return to the cage on Friday and the stakes for ONE's top U.S. stars are more than just a spot in their grand prix's final. With Alvarez, his response to suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career could be telling of the trajectory the rest of his time with ONE takes. Meanwhile, Johnson's path to being the first flyweight in history to win titles at the world's two largest mixed martial arts promotions continues to cement his legacy as one of the most dominant competitors we've ever seen.

Eddie Alvarez: Means to a New Beginning

ONE

ONE lead commentator Michael Schiavello's call echoed through a stunned crowd at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo last March after former UFC champion Alvarez lost in the first round of his debut with the Asian-based promotion.

"He tagged him! He's done it! Timofey Nastyukhin knocks out Eddie Alvarez!"

Alvarez tried coming to grips with his surprising defeat through the lengthy Instagram post. The Underground King is in unfamiliar territory now, having lost two bouts in a row for the first time with both losses coming over the past year.

"I am sincerely disappointed and confused in my inability to not pull the trigger and my hesitancy on recent fight nights, it’s been quite confusing to figure out the past year or so...Coach Mark always stresses 'hesitancy is death' and it’s not something that is even in my character to do. In this particular fight I waited too long for an opening and paid the ultimate price."

The former UFC lightweight champion seemed uncharacteristically timid against Nastyukhin, only landing a handful of strikes before the Russian hit a decisive punch to Alvarez's eye for a subsequent knockout.

Now Alvarez must regroup to find his first win since December of 2017, and probably more importantly, his first for ONE, with which he has an eight-figure deal.

Alvarez's new promotion is giving him no easy paths to his first win though, as he faces Eduard Folayang in the lightweight world grand prix semifinals next on Friday. The Filipino dropped the ONE lightweight world championship in the main event of the same card Alvarez suffered his debut loss. Both men were added to the grand prix semifinals after first-round winners Nastyukhin and Lowen Tynanes withdrew due to injuries.

"I hope to be judged on how I adjust and pivot from defeat and behave in victory rather than the result of a small moment in time," Alvarez added.

Alvarez used the past few months to reflect, and he seems eager to rise up from his recent struggles and redeem himself.

Demetrious Johnson: Different Continent, Similar Dominance

ONE

As Demetrious Johnson told B/R Live, his move to ONE was something he always dreamed of, especially as he sensed his time in the UFC coming to a close.

"The North American audience isn't very fond of lighter weight divisions, so when I had the opportunity to make the journey over to ONE Championship and start competing in Asia, it wasn't an offer I could pass up. I've always wanted to travel the world and compete, and actually grew up watching Asian mixed martial arts with PRIDE."

"Mighty Mouse" got off on the right foot with his new promotion last March, defeating Yuya Wakamatsu by guillotine choke in the second round. It wasn't a totally easy win though, as Wakamatsu's power gave Johnson fits early on with a heavy shot to the eye. Ultimately though, the former UFC flyweight champion's experience and quick decision-making was too much for the young Japanese.

Unlike Alvarez, who has questioned himself over the past year, Johnson is brimming with confidence as the winner of 14 of his last 15 bouts.

"For me, I'm just going to go out there focused, do what I do best, and that's be Demetrious Johnson."

Someone he's gotten to know a lot better during their moves to ONE is Alvarez, who heaped praise on the flyweight and added fuel to the "greatest of all time" case for Mighty Mouse who still holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses with 11.



"I've always admired DJ," Alvarez told B/R Live. "People always ask me who I think the greatest fighter in MMA history is, and I always say DJ. It's very difficult to battle against young, hungry lions all the time over and over again. To be able to do it so many times in a row for that many years, the consistency of performances, I don't think people comprehend the greatness of that."

Johnson looks to answer the call again against another Japanese challenger in Tatsumitsu Wada who defeated Gustavo Balart in the flyweight world grand prix quarterfinals by unanimous decision. Their match also takes place on Friday before the Alvarez-Folayang bout.

If Johnson could emerge as the grand prix champion and ultimately win the flyweight title, it would be difficult to not at least mention him in the GOAT conversation when also considering his success in the UFC as a title holder for nearly six years.

Regardless of his personal accolades, Johnson hopes his accomplishments and popularity around the world help a larger cause and grow the Asian-based promotion with his brand ambassador duties. With Alvarez at a crossroads in his career, the weight of American success at ONE is falling on Johnson's shoulders at the moment.