Melvin Gordon Rumors: Chargers RB's Holdout Threatens to Go into Regular Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon's holdout could spill over into the regular season if he does not receive the contract extension he is seeking, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero earlier this month there is a "strong possibility" his client would sit out into the regular season if no extension were reached.

