Melvin Gordon Rumors: Chargers RB's Holdout Threatens to Go into Regular Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon's holdout could spill over into the regular season if he does not receive the contract extension he is seeking, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero earlier this month there is a "strong possibility" his client would sit out into the regular season if no extension were reached.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Five Camp Holding Out. Will They Get What They Want?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Five Camp Holding Out. Will They Get What They Want?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Patriots Switch Etling from QB to Receiver Role

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patriots Switch Etling from QB to Receiver Role

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler Downplays Concerns Over Kingsbury's Offense in NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyler Downplays Concerns Over Kingsbury's Offense in NFL

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Ryan Drops, Amari Cooper Rises in NFLN's Top 100 Players of 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Matt Ryan Drops, Amari Cooper Rises in NFLN's Top 100 Players of 2019

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report