Cardinals' Kyler Murray Downplays Concerns over Kliff Kingsbury's Offense in NFL

Matt York/Associated Press

Kyler Murray hasn't played an NFL game yet but has already fielded countless questions about his pairing with Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury before and after the team drafted him No. 1 overall in April.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback started training camp with the Cardinals Thursday and addressed concerns surrounding Kingsbury's Air Raid offense, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"I don't see why everybody thinks that it can't be successful. It's just like any other offense," he said. "It's an offense. We work at it, we practice it and it's our job to execute it. If we don't, then it won't be successful but if we do, like I said, it works at the college level. I don't see how it couldn't work at the pro level. So, it's our job to make you believe in that."

Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals in January after spending the last six years as head coach at Texas Tech, where he developed a positive reputation for his forward-thinking offensive approach.

Keeping in mind it was just Day 1 of training camp, Murray and veteran All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did their part to dispel any doubt:

"When I had my first NFL practice, [Murray] was 7 years old," Fitzgerald posted in response to the video on Twitter. "Now I get to help him live his dream like I have for the past 16 years. The start of camp is always special...grateful to be back out here with this group of men to embark on a new journey."

Arizona certainly hopes Kingsbury, Murray and Fitzgerald excel together in the Air Raid to propel the Cardinals forward from an NFL-worst 3-13 record last season.