Images: Clippers Reveal Renderings of Proposed 18,500-Seat Inglewood Arena

As Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers look to move out of Staples Center and into a place they can call their own, the team has revealed renderings of what the proposed arena in Inglewood, California, would look like.

According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, the 26-acre property would not only feature a new arena, but it would also include the organization's corporate headquarters and training facility, among other things.  

Complexes like that don't come cheap, though. Per Greif, the Inglewood complex comes with a billion-dollar price tag. But as The Athletic's Jovan Buha noted, it would be a privately funded project.

Ballmer made it clear in February that the Clippers "need our own house," as they currently share Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. The 63-year-old Microsoft icon, who is the richest owner in American sports, doesn't want just any arena; he wants the best of the best, per NBA.com:

"My goal is simple. I want the Clippers to have the best home in all of sports. What that means to me is an unparalleled environment for players, for fans, for sponsors and for the community of Inglewood. Our goal is to build a facility that re-sets fans' expectations while having a transformative impact on the city we will call home."

The Clippers' lease at Staples Center runs through 2024, and according to Greif, the plan would be to break ground on a new arena in 2021. The Inglewood arena would be expected to be ready by 2024.

