Colts' Frank Reich Considered Kevin Durant Injury When Holding Andrew Luck Out

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Andrew Luck lost all of 2017 to a shoulder injury, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback isn't interested in losing any more time.

According to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson, Luck was limited in Colts training camp Thursday after having already missed the team's entire offseason program with a calf injury.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was asked if Kevin Durant's Achilles rupture, which came during the NBA Finals after he returned too quickly from a calf injury, has anything to do with his cautious approach with Luck.

"We didn't really talk about it, but I think we all knew it," Reich responded, per Erickson. "I was certainly thinking it. When you see something like that happen, you're like, 'Oh yeah, that's why we do what we're doing.'"

"It's all about progress," Luck added. "I wasn't in a position to go in and test it or push it. I think I did an appropriate amount of work today, got better, and we'll keep adding."

Luck proved his ability to bounce back from harsh injury by appearing in all 16 regular-season games for Indianapolis as well as an AFC wild-card contest. In 2018, the 2012 top overall pick threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns opposite 15 interceptions on a 67.3 completion percentage.

His performance earned him 2018 Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors. However, Indianapolis would rather the 29-year-old never be in a position to win that particular award again.