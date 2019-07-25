Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy to Miss 3-4 Weeks Because of Thigh Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 25, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - JULY 23: Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid during the International Champions Cup fixture between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField on July 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid right-back Ferland Mendy is set to miss the next three to four weeks because of a thigh injury.

Los Blancos announced (h/t Goal) that he has suffered a "muscular lesion."

Mendy joined Real Madrid in the summer transfer window from French side Lyon, but the injury means he is likely to miss their first La Liga game of the season against Celta Vigo on August 17.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Daniele de Rossi Joins Boca Juniors

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Daniele de Rossi Joins Boca Juniors

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Ozil and Kolasinac Unharmed After Escaping Robbery

    Arsenal duo were attacked in north London

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ozil and Kolasinac Unharmed After Escaping Robbery

    Arsenal duo were attacked in north London

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Dortmund in Malcom Talks

    Barca negotiating £38M ($47M) transfer for forward

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund in Malcom Talks

    Barca negotiating £38M ($47M) transfer for forward

    via Goal

    Mariano Wants Madrid Stay

    Has been linked with Monaco

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Mariano Wants Madrid Stay

    Has been linked with Monaco

    Goal
    via Goal