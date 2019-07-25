Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy to Miss 3-4 Weeks Because of Thigh Injury

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid right-back Ferland Mendy is set to miss the next three to four weeks because of a thigh injury.

Los Blancos announced (h/t Goal) that he has suffered a "muscular lesion."

Mendy joined Real Madrid in the summer transfer window from French side Lyon, but the injury means he is likely to miss their first La Liga game of the season against Celta Vigo on August 17.

