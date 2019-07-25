Video: Sead Kolasinac Saves Mesut Ozil When Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Car

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac came to the rescue of team-mate Mesut Ozil when the German's car was attacked by a man wielding a knife on Thursday, per Greg Johnson of Football.London.

Per Goal, a video shows the 26-year-old appearing to fight off attackers in the street after Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking:

Metropolitan police have confirmed the attack took place in north London on July 25 but no arrests have been made, according to Hush Kerai at Sky Sports.

