Video: Sead Kolasinac Saves Mesut Ozil When Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Car

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 25, 2019

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MAY 29: Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal look dejected following their sides defeat in the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac came to the rescue of team-mate Mesut Ozil when the German's car was attacked by a man wielding a knife on Thursday, per Greg Johnson of Football.London. 

Per Goal, a video shows the 26-year-old appearing to fight off attackers in the street after Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking:

Metropolitan police have confirmed the attack took place in north London on July 25 but no arrests have been made, according to Hush Kerai at Sky Sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

