Evian Championship 2019: Paula Creamer Holds 1-Stroke Lead After Round 1

Paula Creamer holds a one-stroke lead over the field at the 2019 Evian Championship after she fired a seven-under 64 in Thursday's first round in France.

Mi Hyang Lee, Brittany Altomare, Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko are tied for second after each shot 65.

Creamer, 32, was once one of the biggest names in women's golf before a half-decade's worth of struggles. She was cut from the U.S. Open and PGA Championship after missing the ANA Inspiration; that came after a 2018 in which she finished outside the top 100 in earnings.

Creamer said after her round, per Randall Mell of Golf Channel:

"I feel, really, just in control. I think we've got a really good system going on now with my team. I'm confident and playing good golf. When you're in control, you kind of feel better about going into tournaments with tighter pins, things like that. ...



"I feel very good. Not every day is a going to be great. Not every day is going to be bad either. I just feel like, mentally, I'm in a very, very strong place."

Creamer carded seven birdies without a single bogey in her opening round, needing only 25 putts while hitting all but four of her greens in regulation.

She will not lack for competition, however, as the leaderboard is filled with notables. World No. 2 Jin Young Ko finished her round with four straight birdies after an up-and-down first 14 holes, finishing with eight total birdies on the day against two bogeys.

With another Top 10 player in Inbee Park one stroke behind and world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park two strokes back in a tie for eighth place, Creamer is going to have her work cut out for her if she's to win her second major. Creamer previously won the 2010 U.S. Open.