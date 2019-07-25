Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz Will Have No Restrictions in Eagles Training Camp

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have no restrictions during training camp after missing the end of last season with a back injury.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said, "We're not gonna hold back," with regard to Wentz's workload.

Wentz has missed eight regular-season and five playoff games over the past two campaigns due to knee and back ailments.

During his second NFL season in 2017, Wentz was trending toward being named NFL MVP. In 13 games before tearing his ACL, Wentz was completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with 299 rushing yards.

The Eagles went on to win their first Super Bowl title in team history that season with backup quarterback Nick Foles leading the way.

Wentz missed the start of 2018 while recovering from his knee injury but returned to put up strong numbers in 11 games, completing a career-best 69.6 percent of his attempts for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven picks.

With Foles joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 26-year-old Wentz has the starting quarterback job all to himself in Philadelphia without a shred of controversy.

While Wentz was great when healthy in 2017 and went 11-2 as a starter, he was a combined 12-15 as the starter in 2016 and 2018, so he still has plenty to prove.

The primary thing Wentz has to show is that he is capable of staying healthy for an entire season after failing to do so in 2017 and 2018.

If Wentz can stay on the field and produce, the Eagles have a team capable of contending for a playoff spot and perhaps even a Super Bowl berth. If not, they no longer have an elite backup to fall back on and will be forced to rely on the inexperienced Nate Sudfeld instead.