Senior British Open 2019: Wes Short, Paul Broadhurst Among 1st Round Leaders

Senior British Open 2019: Wes Short, Paul Broadhurst Among 1st Round LeadersJuly 25, 2019
Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap and Paul Broadhurst lead the 2019 Senior British Open after Thursday's first round at the Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England.
Scott Parel and Ken Duke are also at three-under but are yet to complete their opening rounds. Play was suspended late in the day due to fading light after delays because of thundery conditions.
There are five players a shot back, including former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Darren Clarke.
2019 Senior British Open Leaderboard
Wes Short Jr. (-3)
Scott Dunlap (-3)
Paul Broadhurst (-3)
Scott Parel (-3)
Ken Duke (-3)
Colin Montgomerie (-2)
Darren Clarke (-2)
Magnus P. Atlevi (-2)
Woody Austin (-2)
Tom Gillis (-2)
Full leaderboard can be found on the European Tour's official website.
Thursday Recap
The Senior British Open saw the weather cause two interruptions in the afternoon's play, while a strong wind also gave the players plenty to think about.
Montgomerie spoke after his round of 68 about how the conditions had been a factor, per the European Tour's official website.
"There was a fair breeze blowing—ten or 12 miles an hour makes a big difference in links golf when the fairways are so hard," he said. "But it's a good golf course—we forgot how good this course was."
The Scot enjoyed a strong opening round, finishing off without a single bogey:
PGA TOUR Champions @ChampionsTour
Only bogey-free card in the house in Round 1. @montgomeriefdn shares the lead at The Senior Open. https://t.co/fA8h08flrL
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez ended his opening round three shots off the lead. The Spaniard began the defence of his title with an opening round of 70 and produced a great save on 17:
Staysure Tour @StaysureTour
Always the entertainer 😎 Defending champion @majimenez1964 with a wonderful sand save. #SeniorOpen https://t.co/FUn95tv34H
Meanwhile, Clarke, who is bidding to become only the fourth man to win British Open and the Senior Open, shook off a tough start to card an impressive 68.
The 50-year-old picked up two bogeys on the front nine but three birdies on the 11th, 13th and 18th keep him one shot off the lead:
Golf Central @GolfCentral
Just your routine two-putt for birdie ... From the middle of the fairway ... From 53 yards away ... Check out Darren Clarke's magic touch at The Senior Open: https://t.co/65SOKAxuAX https://t.co/eb98dzYEMO
Meanwhile, Dunlap showed no signs of rust to take a share of the lead despite a lack of match action:
PGA TOUR Champions @ChampionsTour
◾️ Off-season surgery on left wrist ◾️ Suffers from Parsonage-Turner Syndrome (nerve disorder) ◾️ No golf from December 2018-April 2019 Scott Dunlap shares Round 1 lead at The Senior Open! https://t.co/yRbW0o165t
Short was the first player to register a three-under 67 but was then joined at the top of the standings by Broadhurst and Dunlap.
Play will resume on Friday with Duke still having two holes of his opening round left to play, while Parel only has one.
