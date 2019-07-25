Senior British Open 2019: Wes Short, Paul Broadhurst Among 1st Round Leaders

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap and Paul Broadhurst lead the 2019 Senior British Open after Thursday's first round at the Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England.

Scott Parel and Ken Duke are also at three-under but are yet to complete their opening rounds. Play was suspended late in the day due to fading light after delays because of thundery conditions.

There are five players a shot back, including former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie and Darren Clarke.

2019 Senior British Open Leaderboard

Wes Short Jr. (-3)

Scott Dunlap (-3)

Paul Broadhurst (-3)

Scott Parel (-3)

Ken Duke (-3)

Colin Montgomerie (-2)

Darren Clarke (-2)

Magnus P. Atlevi (-2)

Woody Austin (-2)

Tom Gillis (-2)

Full leaderboard can be found on the European Tour's official website.



Thursday Recap

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

The Senior British Open saw the weather cause two interruptions in the afternoon's play, while a strong wind also gave the players plenty to think about.

Montgomerie spoke after his round of 68 about how the conditions had been a factor, per the European Tour's official website.

"There was a fair breeze blowing—ten or 12 miles an hour makes a big difference in links golf when the fairways are so hard," he said. "But it's a good golf course—we forgot how good this course was."

The Scot enjoyed a strong opening round, finishing off without a single bogey:

Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez ended his opening round three shots off the lead. The Spaniard began the defence of his title with an opening round of 70 and produced a great save on 17:

Meanwhile, Clarke, who is bidding to become only the fourth man to win British Open and the Senior Open, shook off a tough start to card an impressive 68.

The 50-year-old picked up two bogeys on the front nine but three birdies on the 11th, 13th and 18th keep him one shot off the lead:

Meanwhile, Dunlap showed no signs of rust to take a share of the lead despite a lack of match action:

Short was the first player to register a three-under 67 but was then joined at the top of the standings by Broadhurst and Dunlap.

Play will resume on Friday with Duke still having two holes of his opening round left to play, while Parel only has one.