Tour de France 2019: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 19

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe continues to hold the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France but faces another tough day in the mountains on Friday.

The riders race the 126.5 kilometres from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes in the French Alps, which could prove to be a key stage in this year's competition.

Alaphilippe heads into Stage 19 with a lead of one minute and 30 seconds over Egan Bernal in second place, while defending champion Geraint Thomas is five seconds further back in third.

Date: Friday, July 26

Time: 1:55 p.m. local time, 12:55 a.m. BST, 7:55 a.m. BST

TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), Eurosport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eurosport Player (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Stage 19 Preview

The riders follow a gruelling day in the mountains on Thursday with another tough stage that is predominantly uphill through the French Alps:

The route begins in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and heads towards the Col de l'Iseran, which is the highest point on the 2019 Tour de France at 2770 metres above sea level.



The route then drops through the ski resort of Val d'Isere but rises again to a summit finish in the neighbouring town of Tignes.

Friday's stage looks ideal for the climbers in the race, such as Thibaut Pinot and Bernal, to attack. Thomas is also likely to be involved to try to put pressure on Alaphilippe.

Cycling journalist Neal Rogers offered his view on Stage 19:

Alaphilippe is aiming to become the first Frenchman to win the Tour de France since Bernard Hinault in 1985 but has said he is not feeling under pressure, per Daniel Benson at Cyclingnews.com:

"Of course, I'm aware I'm getting a lot of attention but I don't feel pressure—I am used to having pressure and that motivates me but I'm aware that something is happening with all the eyes of the public on the Tour at the moment. I see it in the peloton and by the roads and with the press—the messages that I get and craziness of guys shouting. I hope it lasts to the end."

The Frenchman had been expected to falter in the mountains but has managed to repel attacks.

Alaphilippe only lost five seconds of his lead on Thursday after a huge attack from Bernal helped the Colombian move into second place in the standings, but the race leader can expect more pressure on Friday in what promises to be an intriguing day of action.