Australia Beats Katie Ledecky, USA in 4x200m Race and Sets World Record

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Australia beat Katie Ledecky and the USA team in the 4x200m freestyle relay, setting a new world record at the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday

The Australian team of Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon took victory in seven minutes, 41.50 seconds.

USA picked up the silver medal with a time of seven minutes, 41.87 seconds, while Canada came in third to take the final podium position.



Ledecky was back in action after withdrawing from the 200-metre freestyle heats and the 1,500 freestyle final due to illness.

The 22-year-old had the United States in front after her second leg and then handed over to Melanie Margalis. However, Australia finished strongly, with McKeon anchoring the team to a famous victory.

FINA shared highlights of the race:

Titmus, who beat Ledecky in the final of the 400-metre freestyle, spoke about the win afterwards, per the Associated Press.

"Just touching the wall and seeing the three others celebrate, it made me so excited," she said. "I wasn't thinking about a world record; that was the key."

The world record of 7:42.08 was previously set in 2009 by China:

The win is Australia's third relay title of the championships. They have also picked up gold in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Ledecky will return to individual action in the 800-metre freestyle. The preliminary rounds begin on Friday, and she said she is "95 per cent sure" she will race, per the Associated Press.