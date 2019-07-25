Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Don Mossi Dies at 90

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

NEW YORK - JUNE 25, 1957: Pitcher Don Mossi #12 of the Cleveland Indians checks out a bat before stepping into the batting cage prior to a game on June 25, 1957 against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York. (Photo by: Kidwiler Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
Kidwiler Collection/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Don Mossi, who became known for his distinct facial features during a 12-year professional career, died Friday in Nampa, Idaho. He was 90.

Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press reported the news Wednesday and noted the 1957 All-Star's nicknames included "The Sphinx" and "Ears" because of his trademark nose and ears.

Mossi pitched for the Cleveland Indianswho signed him out of high school in 1949Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Athletics.

The California native compiled a 101-80 record with a 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 932 strikeouts in 1,548 career innings. He appeared in 460 MLB games, including 165 starts.

"He could run ugly, hit ugly, throw ugly, field ugly and ugly for power," baseball historian Bill James once wrote about Mossi, per Ford. "He was ugly to all fields. He could ugly behind the runner as well as anybody, and you talk about pressure... man, you never saw a player who was uglier the in clutch."

Mossi retired following the 1965 season with the Athletics.

