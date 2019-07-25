Lazio's Lotito Hints at Milinkovic-Savic Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

Gianni Verschueren
Featured Columnist
July 25, 2019

AURONZO DI CADORE, ITALY - JULY 24: Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio reacts during the pre-season friendly match between SS Lazio v Virtus Entella on July 24, 2019 in Auronzo di Cadore, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio President Claudio Lotito has hinted that reported Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could seal a transfer soon, saying he won't get in the way of a player's aspirations. 

Speaking to Leggo, Lotito outlined his ambitions for the club, stating it's important to keep players satisfied  (h/t Football Italia):

"I've created a family vibe here. If someone posed me a problem over career satisfaction, I'm ready to satisfy them.

"The objective is to become one of those clubs who are a point of reference in Europe, and there are 12 of them today.

"Still, it's normal for a top player to have aspirations of wanting to play for a great club. We still haven't got to that stage, but should a player come to me like a son then I'd find it unfair to deprive them of such an opportunity.

"Furthermore, if you want to maintain a harmonious atmosphere, you must try to please your players."

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the two clubs have already agreed a fee, and the Serb's agent is in Manchester to negotiate terms.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

