Lazio's Lotito Hints at Milinkovic-Savic Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio President Claudio Lotito has hinted that reported Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could seal a transfer soon, saying he won't get in the way of a player's aspirations.

Speaking to Leggo, Lotito outlined his ambitions for the club, stating it's important to keep players satisfied (h/t Football Italia):

"I've created a family vibe here. If someone posed me a problem over career satisfaction, I'm ready to satisfy them.

"The objective is to become one of those clubs who are a point of reference in Europe, and there are 12 of them today.

"Still, it's normal for a top player to have aspirations of wanting to play for a great club. We still haven't got to that stage, but should a player come to me like a son then I'd find it unfair to deprive them of such an opportunity.

"Furthermore, if you want to maintain a harmonious atmosphere, you must try to please your players."

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the two clubs have already agreed a fee, and the Serb's agent is in Manchester to negotiate terms.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.