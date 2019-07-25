Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT vs. AEW, Daniel Bryan and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The wrestling landscape is undergoing significant changes with the announcement of All Elite Wrestling's television debut on October 2 and the implementation of Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as executive directors of SmackDown and Raw, respectively.

It is no wonder, then, that those topics are at the heart of this week's backstage WWE rumors.

What are industry insiders reporting about WWE's plans to counteract AEW's television plans, and what was Bischoff's first night on the job like for the creative team members that will answer to him?

And what might the repeatedly teased announcement from Daniel Bryan mean for his Hall of Fame career?

Take a look at the week in rumor and speculation.