Adrien Broner Says Floyd Mayweather Would 'F--k Up' Manny Pacquiao in Rematch

Adrien Broner a rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao would again see Mayweather claim victory.

TMZ spoke to The Problem and asked him about a possible rematch between the two. Broner is sure it will happen, and the two will retire afterwards: "They'll fight again. That's why they doing all this cappin'. They'll fight again. Floyd going to beat his ass again ... Floyd going to f--k him up again and they both going to retire. It might be worse!"

Broner fights under the Mayweather Promotions banner and lost a unanimous decision to Pacquiao in January.

Speculation regarding a rematch has once again surfaced following Pac-Man's split-decision win over Keith Thurman on Saturday and subsequent sparring on social media between the two:

The two pound-for-pound giants finally met in the ring in 2015 in one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history. The bout was a dud, however, with Mayweather controlling the action and winning on all three scorecards.

Mayweather has since retired―although he returned to fight Conor McGregor in 2017 and beat Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in Japan in December 2018―while Pacquiao has fought on. He has a 5-1 record since his loss to Money and has won three straight, including January's win over Broner.

His last win, against the previously unbeaten Thurman, was arguably his most impressive. At the age of 30, Thurman was 10 years younger than Pac-Man, but it was the Filipino who stood out for his output, hand speed and footwork.

That performance has reignited the belief he could beat Mayweather in a rematch. His trainer, Freddie Roach, told FS1's UNDISPUTED he is sure of it:

Their first meeting still stands as one of the most lucrative fights of all time, surpassed only by Mayweather's bout against McGregor. Another massive payday could lure Mayweather, who was present during Pacquiao's win over Thurman, back out of retirement.