The Basketball Tournament 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 25-28

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament began with 64 teams, but only one will bring home the $2 million grand prize.

With the NBA calendar in the down period between the end of summer league and the start of the season, TBT provides an opportunity for basketball fans to watch some games.

Thirty-two teams were cut down to four during the first four regionals, and the final four regionals will take place between Thursday and Sunday. A further four teams will advance advance to the quarterfinals.

This year's rosters featured 60 former NBA players, 23 college alumni teams, players with international experience and 20 NCAA Division I players who ended their college careers in 2019. Rosters for individual teams can be found at TheTournament.com.

Here's a look at the schedule for the second set of regionals, as well as more information on what to expect from The Basketball Tournament.

TV Schedule for Regionals

Salt Lake City Regional: Maverik Center

Thursday, July 25

No. 1 Eberlein Drive vs. No. 8 Team Utah, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 4 Sons of Westwood (UCLA) vs. No. 5 L.A. Cheaters, 6:50 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 2 Challenge ALS vs. No. 7 Utah Stallions, 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 3 Team Fredette vs. No. 6 CitiTeam Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Friday, July 26

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Saturday, July 27

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Wichita Regional: Charles Koch Arena

Thursday, July 25

No. 3 Self Made (Kansas) vs. No. 6 Sideline Cancer, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 2 AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. No. 7 Iowa Utd., 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, July 26

No. 1 Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) vs. No. 8 Ft. Hood, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 4 Team Colorado (Colorado) vs. No. 5 Purple & Black (Kansas State), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Saturday, July 27

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, July 28

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Syracuse Regional: SRC Arena

Friday, July 26

No. 3 Brotherly Love vs. No. 6 Jimmy V, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 2 Armored Athlete vs. No. 7 Team Draddy (Manhattan), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 4 Team Fancy vs. No. 5 Gael Nation (Iona), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 1 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. No. 8 We Are D3, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Saturday, July 27

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Sunday, July 28

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Richmond Regional: Siegel Center

Friday, July 26

No. 4 Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs. No. 5 Royalty (ODU), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 1 Overseas Elite vs. No. 8 Hilltop Dawgs (UMBC), 4:50 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 3 Green Machine (George Mason) vs. No. 6 The Web (Richmond), 6:40 p.m. ET, ESPN3

No. 2 Ram Nation (VCU) vs. No. 7 DRC, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Saturday, July 27

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Sunday, July 28

Semifinal winners, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Games can also be streamed live on WatchESPN.

Preview

There will be some notable names taking the courts at the four regionals in The Basketball Tournament during the upcoming TBT schedule.

At the Salt Lake City Regional, one team name that stands out is Team Fredette. Former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette played for this team in last year's tournament but won't be in action. However, he will likely be in attendance at some point to support the team.

Team Fredette is led by Fredette's old coach at BYU, Dave Rose, who recently retired from his post with the Cougars.

Another team to watch is Boeheim's Army, a Syracuse alumni team that is the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse Regional. However, not quite every player on the its roster used to play for the Orange. Shooting guard Jordan Crawford, who played six seasons in the NBA, is one of the team's standout players despite not being a Syracuse alum.

Last year's TBT champions and runners-up will also both be in action.

Overseas Elite won the 2018 tournament and will be the No. 1 seed in the Richmond Regional. D.J. Kennedy was the MVP of last year's competition, and the former St. John's player is again on the roster this year.

Eberlein Drive, which lost in last year's championship game, is the No. 1 seed in the Salt Lake City Regional.

It is led by former California guard Jerome Randle, who made last year's All-Tournament team, and James Michael McAdoo, a former North Carolina standout who went on to win two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.