The Basketball Tournament 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 25-28

The Basketball Tournament 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 25-28July 25, 2019
The Basketball Tournament began with 64 teams, but only one will bring home the $2 million grand prize.
With the NBA calendar in the down period between the end of summer league and the start of the season, TBT provides an opportunity for basketball fans to watch some games.
Thirty-two teams were cut down to four during the first four regionals, and the final four regionals will take place between Thursday and Sunday. A further four teams will advance advance to the quarterfinals.
This year's rosters featured 60 former NBA players, 23 college alumni teams, players with international experience and 20 NCAA Division I players who ended their college careers in 2019. Rosters for individual teams can be found at TheTournament.com.
Here's a look at the schedule for the second set of regionals, as well as more information on what to expect from The Basketball Tournament.
TV Schedule for Regionals
Salt Lake City Regional: Maverik Center
Thursday, July 25
No. 1 Eberlein Drive vs. No. 8 Team Utah, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 4 Sons of Westwood (UCLA) vs. No. 5 L.A. Cheaters, 6:50 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 2 Challenge ALS vs. No. 7 Utah Stallions, 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 3 Team Fredette vs. No. 6 CitiTeam Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Friday, July 26
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Saturday, July 27
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Wichita Regional: Charles Koch Arena
Thursday, July 25
No. 3 Self Made (Kansas) vs. No. 6 Sideline Cancer, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. No. 7 Iowa Utd., 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, July 26
No. 1 Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) vs. No. 8 Ft. Hood, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 4 Team Colorado (Colorado) vs. No. 5 Purple & Black (Kansas State), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Saturday, July 27
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, July 28
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Syracuse Regional: SRC Arena
Friday, July 26
No. 3 Brotherly Love vs. No. 6 Jimmy V, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 2 Armored Athlete vs. No. 7 Team Draddy (Manhattan), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 4 Team Fancy vs. No. 5 Gael Nation (Iona), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 1 Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. No. 8 We Are D3, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Saturday, July 27
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Sunday, July 28
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Richmond Regional: Siegel Center
Friday, July 26
No. 4 Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs. No. 5 Royalty (ODU), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 1 Overseas Elite vs. No. 8 Hilltop Dawgs (UMBC), 4:50 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 3 Green Machine (George Mason) vs. No. 6 The Web (Richmond), 6:40 p.m. ET, ESPN3
No. 2 Ram Nation (VCU) vs. No. 7 DRC, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Saturday, July 27
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Sunday, July 28
Semifinal winners, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
Games can also be streamed live on WatchESPN.
Preview
There will be some notable names taking the courts at the four regionals in The Basketball Tournament during the upcoming TBT schedule.
At the Salt Lake City Regional, one team name that stands out is Team Fredette. Former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette played for this team in last year's tournament but won't be in action. However, he will likely be in attendance at some point to support the team.
Team Fredette is led by Fredette's old coach at BYU, Dave Rose, who recently retired from his post with the Cougars.
Another team to watch is Boeheim's Army, a Syracuse alumni team that is the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse Regional. However, not quite every player on the its roster used to play for the Orange. Shooting guard Jordan Crawford, who played six seasons in the NBA, is one of the team's standout players despite not being a Syracuse alum.
Last year's TBT champions and runners-up will also both be in action.
Overseas Elite won the 2018 tournament and will be the No. 1 seed in the Richmond Regional. D.J. Kennedy was the MVP of last year's competition, and the former St. John's player is again on the roster this year.
Eberlein Drive, which lost in last year's championship game, is the No. 1 seed in the Salt Lake City Regional.
It is led by former California guard Jerome Randle, who made last year's All-Tournament team, and James Michael McAdoo, a former North Carolina standout who went on to win two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors.
