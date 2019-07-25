NBA Prospect RJ Hampton Signs Shoe Contract with Chinese Brand Li-Ning

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: RJ Hampton #5 and Jahmius Ramsey #10 of Team Ramsey pose for pictures on the court after the game against Team Stanley during the SLAM Summer Classic 2018 at Dyckman Park on August 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

RJ Hampton, an NBA prospect who has chosen the National Basketball League's New Zealand Breakers over college following high school, has landed a five-year deal with Chinese athletic apparel and footwear brand Li-Ning. 

ESPN's Nick DePaula reported the news on Hampton, who Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman placed third in his most recent 2020 NBA mock draft.

Per DePaula, "the brand boasts more than 6,600 monobranded stores in China and primarily sells its shoes throughout the Asia market since being founded in 1991."

Li-Ning has signed numerous current and former NBA players to contracts, including Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and CJ McCollum. A multi-million dollar deal lands Hampton in good company.

"I really like their shoes," Hampton said. "[With] CJ and Dwyane Wade, it's going to be great."

"They're just a great company," Hampton continued. "They've put a lot of work in with me, and they've really been behind me these last couple months, ever since I made my decision [to play in the NBL]."

Per DePaula, "Li-Ning has already created a custom 'RJH' logo for a series of shirts and shorts that he has been working out in, as well as player exclusive colorways of the company's upcoming YuShuai XIII 'Boom' model."

Ranked fifth overall in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports, Hampton was highly recruited out of Little Elm High School (Little Elm, Texas), receiving 17 offers and visiting Kansas, Memphis and Kentucky.

He chose the Breakers, however, following the path of other prep stars who decided to play professionally overseas, including Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay.

The Breakers begin their 2019-20 season on Oct. 18 against the Sydney Kings. 

Related

    Team USA Roster Right Now 📝

    Where the roster stands after star players recently dropped out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Roster Right Now 📝

    Where the roster stands after star players recently dropped out

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Shareef O’Neal’s Comeback

    🏥 Had open-heart surgery in Dec. 🙌 Returned to court in Drew League 🤐 ‘Zipper Boy’ tells B/R he’ll be back stronger

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shareef O’Neal’s Comeback

    🏥 Had open-heart surgery in Dec. 🙌 Returned to court in Drew League 🤐 ‘Zipper Boy’ tells B/R he’ll be back stronger

    Eric Yeboah
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 5 Organizations Over Last 5 Years

    We rank teams factoring in regular-season and playoff winning, executives and stars acquired ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 5 Organizations Over Last 5 Years

    We rank teams factoring in regular-season and playoff winning, executives and stars acquired ➡️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Presti Disagrees with PG Calling Clippers Trade 'Mutual'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Presti Disagrees with PG Calling Clippers Trade 'Mutual'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report