Mortal Kombat 11 Showdown 2019: Mitsuownes and Scar Win; Prize Money

You ever just want to play video games until four in the morning on a weekday? Maybe top it off with $1,000? That's what happened for Mitsuownes on the final day of the 2019 Mortal Kombat 11 Showdown after he got a text asking if he wanted to sub in for the day's tournament.

Despite living six hours ahead in Germany, Mitsu subbed in as Scar's teammate and made sure the 2019 MK11 Showdown ended on a bang. After 12 weeks of MK11 Showdown Wednesdays, this week saw a $5,000 prize pool and some serious bragging rights get divvied out.

As narrated by the velvet voices of UltraDavid and Mr. Aquaman, the day's first stage consisted of six teams (each fit with one MK pro and one amateur) playing Kasual matches to earn points. The teams were made up of Scar and Mitsuownes, Jchensor and ForeverKing, SylverRye and Unroolie, Rewind and automattock, Mustard and King Jae, and ChickityChyna and ARUU.

With each win counting for one point, the first stage ended with a tight race as the top four teams were only separated by nine points.

In the second stage, the teams were seeded based on points, and each team wagered said points on their next match. Three teams went all out and wagered all of their points, while the second-place duo of Jchensor and ForeverKing played it safe by only betting enough to make sure they wouldn't come in last place.

After defeating SylverRye and Unroolie in the second stage, Rewind and automattock's full wager guaranteed them second place and a shot at first place. But, unfazed by time-zone differences, Scar and Mitsuownes made light work of Jchensor and ForeverKing in their matches—keeping them in first and earning $2,000.

In the end, Scar and Mitsu pulled away with $2,000, Rewind and automattock got $1,200, Mustard and King Jae got $800, SylverRye and Unroolie got $500, Jchensor and ForeverKing got $300 and ChickityChyna and ARUU got $200. Huge congratulations to all of the Showdown's players and casters on a tremendous finale to a great season.

And major credit to Mitsuownes for wrapping it up with the truest words ever spoken by a postgame champion: "I'm an ELEAGUE Champion! We did it, Scar! We about to eat good today, baby. We about to eat good today."