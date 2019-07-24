Chargers GM Tom Telesco Says He Loves Melvin Gordon Despite Contract Holdout

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco defended Melvin Gordon even though the running back is holding out at the start of training camp.

"I love Melvin Gordon," Telesco said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN. "He's an excellent player. He's tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he's not here.

"I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through. I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Gordon did not report to camp on Wednesday and plans on a "lengthy" holdout.

Williams noted Telesco is comfortable with the Chargers turning toward Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome at running back for the time being even though the team offered Gordon a new contract.

The general manager's comments come after Gordon's agent, Fletcher Smith, told Adam Schefter of ESPN his client will demand a trade if he does not receive a desired new contract that puts him near the salaries of Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which is set to pay him $5.6 million.

The Chargers selected Gordon with a first-round pick in 2015, and he has developed into the team's primary back and a two-time Pro Bowler. He finished the 2018 campaign with 885 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 12 games, failing to play a full 16-game schedule for the third time in his four years.

Los Angeles starts the 2019 season on Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts and may be without its go-to running back.