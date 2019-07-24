Julio Jones Says He Might 'Mess Around' and Go for 3,000 Receiving Yards in 2019

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

No NFL receiver has ever topped the 2,000-yard mark in a single season, but that isn't stopping Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones from dreaming big.

Really big.

"I'm not ever going to lie to you, I'm going crazy this year," Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter on Wednesday. "I'm going crazy. I've been doing everything that I need to do. I'm taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I'll be ready to go."

When asked if 2,000 yards was the target, the six-time Pro Bowler threw out an even loftier number.

"Well, I'm not a prediction type guy, but I might mess around and go three (thousand), you know what I'm talking about," Jones told Ledbetter.

Jones has previously made a run at 2,000 yards, posting a career-high 1,871 yards back in 2015. He is coming off a season in which he hauled in 1,677 yards.

Former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson owns the single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards during the 2012 campaign. Jones' 2015 performance ranks second all time.

The 30-year-old Jones is currently seeking an extension, as he has two years and $21 million in base salary remaining on his contract. If the two sides don't reach a deal this summer and Jones puts up the type of numbers he is talking about, it could be costly for the Falcons.

Of course, if Jones challenges the 3,000-yard mark, Atlanta figures to be in good shape as a team.