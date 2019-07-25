UK's Strongest Man 2019: Live Stream, Schedule and Top Participants

Rich Fury/Getty Images

A selection of the strongest men on the planet will be at Verulamium Park in St. Albans, England, on Friday as the 2019 UK's Strongest Man finals get under way.

The quarter-finals open the tournament as the participants seek to book their place in Sunday's final, where Pa O'Dwyer will attempt to successfully defend his title.

O'Dwyer became the first Irishman to win the competition last year.

Start Date: Friday, July 26

End Date: Sunday, July 28

Venue: Verulamium Park, St. Albans, England

Live Stream: Ultimate Strongman website

Pa O'Dwyer

The battle lines have been drawn between O'Dwyer and a competition field looking to take back the crown from the champion.

O'Dwyer showed RTE Sport last year the kind of breakfast that is required to build championship muscle:

The Irishman turned 34 on Thursday and will hope for a further celebration with a successful title defence this weekend.

Graham Hicks

Britain's Strongest Man titleholder Graham Hicks is viewed as the man most likely to challenge O'Dwyer for the winner's medal in St. Albans, which would also be his first UK's Strongest Man victory.

In his day job, the 34-year-old helps design and build fighter jets, via World's Strongest:

Hicks won Britain's Strongest Man for the first time this year following back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. The pressing events are where he is at his best, such as the axle, dumbbell and log clean and press.

Tom and Luke Stoltman

It's not often two siblings make it to the pinnacle of professional sport together, but Luke and Tom Stoltman are frequent fixtures in the latter stages of Strongman competitions.

Tom, 25, impressed with a run to second place at the 2017 UK's Strongest Man, while 34-year-old Luke dazzled more recently with a fourth-placed finish at 2019 Giants Live:

The brothers boast six Scotland's Strongest Man medals between them.