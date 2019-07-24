Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa Headline Revealed Madden NFL 20 Soundtrack

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

EA Sports announced the complete soundtrack for Madden NFL 20 on Wednesday ahead of the video game's Aug. 2 release.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, THEY., Dillon Francis and Jay Critch are among the artists featured on the exclusive 22-track playlist, which is available on Spotify.

Here's a look at the full list of songs featured on the game:

"Whether you're in preparation mode, honing your starting lineup, celebrating a big win, or on the edge of your couch in an urgent high-stakes situation with the clock ticking away, this soundtrack has a song that speaks to every situation," EA Sports wrote. "This is your soundtrack to playing and feeling like an NFL superstar in Madden 20."

It's the first time in Madden history the title has a soundtrack built solely for the game itself.

Madden NFL 20, which features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the cover, will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it is released next week.