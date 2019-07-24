Report: Yannick Ngakoue Not Attending Jaguars Camp Amid Contract Dispute

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue reportedly will not be at training camp Wednesday due to a contract dispute.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars offered Ngakoue a short-term deal worth more than $19 million per year, including over $50 million during the first two years, but talks "broke off" Tuesday.

Ngakoue has registered 29.5 sacks during his three-year career with the Jags.

