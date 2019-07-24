Report: Yannick Ngakoue Not Attending Jaguars Camp Amid Contract Dispute

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) encourages the fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue reportedly will not be at training camp Wednesday due to a contract dispute.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars offered Ngakoue a short-term deal worth more than $19 million per year, including over $50 million during the first two years, but talks "broke off" Tuesday.

Ngakoue has registered 29.5 sacks during his three-year career with the Jags.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

