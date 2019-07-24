Packers Rumors: Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels Released by GB After 7 Seasons

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 16: Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 26-20. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to release defensive lineman Mike Daniels after seven years with the organization.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday.

Daniels, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in the 2012 draft, emerged as one of the league's most reliable interior defenders during his time in Green Bay. He racked up 225 total tackles, 29 sacks and two forced fumbles across 102 regular-season games.

The 30-year-old University of Iowa product registered 18 tackles and two sacks in 10 appearances last season before landing on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.

It represented Daniels' least productive campaign since his rookie year, and he said in April he was looking forward to a bounce-back year in 2019.

"I can say the team has a very, very big chip on its shoulder," he told reporters. "I know me, personally, I went down in November and I've just been fuming ever since. I'm excited to get a chance to hit somebody coming into July."

Daniels is just two years removed from his first Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New Jersey native's "preference would be to sign with Super-Bowl contender."

Along with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots also fit the mold as a potential suitor as a title contender that ranked 29th in yards allowed per carry last season.

Daniels' track record should ensure his stay on the free-agent market is a short one with the preseason set to get underway next week.

Related

    Re-Grading Biggest FA Moves

    Looking back at the 10 biggest contracts from 2019 and grading them again with the benefit of hindsight

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Grading Biggest FA Moves

    Looking back at the 10 biggest contracts from 2019 and grading them again with the benefit of hindsight

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Else Could Get an Extension from Packers in 2019?

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Who Else Could Get an Extension from Packers in 2019?

    Zach Kruse
    via Packers Wire

    49ers: It’s Super Bowl or Bust

    🗣 Jimmy G, Lynch, Sherman open up 👀 Former staffer: Scouts feel powerless 🕵 Inside the team with 17 wins in 4 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers: It’s Super Bowl or Bust

    🗣 Jimmy G, Lynch, Sherman open up 👀 Former staffer: Scouts feel powerless 🕵 Inside the team with 17 wins in 4 years

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Carr Keep Up with AB This Season?

    With his new WR motivated, @MikeFreemanNFL says the pressure has never been higher for Derek Carr

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can Carr Keep Up with AB This Season?

    With his new WR motivated, @MikeFreemanNFL says the pressure has never been higher for Derek Carr

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report