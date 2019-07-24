Packers Rumors: Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels Released by GB After 7 Seasons

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to release defensive lineman Mike Daniels after seven years with the organization.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday.

Daniels, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in the 2012 draft, emerged as one of the league's most reliable interior defenders during his time in Green Bay. He racked up 225 total tackles, 29 sacks and two forced fumbles across 102 regular-season games.

The 30-year-old University of Iowa product registered 18 tackles and two sacks in 10 appearances last season before landing on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.

It represented Daniels' least productive campaign since his rookie year, and he said in April he was looking forward to a bounce-back year in 2019.

"I can say the team has a very, very big chip on its shoulder," he told reporters. "I know me, personally, I went down in November and I've just been fuming ever since. I'm excited to get a chance to hit somebody coming into July."

Daniels is just two years removed from his first Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New Jersey native's "preference would be to sign with Super-Bowl contender."

Along with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots also fit the mold as a potential suitor as a title contender that ranked 29th in yards allowed per carry last season.

Daniels' track record should ensure his stay on the free-agent market is a short one with the preseason set to get underway next week.