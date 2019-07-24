Video: Watch Jalen Ramsey's Epic Armored Money Truck Entrance at Jaguars Camp

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey made a major statement upon his arrival to training camp Wednesday.

Ramsey emerged from the back of an armored truck, which seemingly signified his desire to get paid as he prepares to enter the final two years of his contract:

The person who introduced Ramsey talked him up over a megaphone and shouted, "It's time to get that money!"

Per Spotrac, Ramsey is set to make just over $3.6 million in base salary this year despite being one of the NFL's top corners. His salary is then set to balloon to $13.7 million in 2020 since Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in his contract.

According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Ramsey said his agent told him in June that the Jags stated they would not extend the player's contract in 2019. Ramsey tweeted the following in response:

The 24-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and he was a First Team All-Pro in 2017. The 2016 No. 5 overall pick has yet to miss a game during his three-year career.

After registering 63 tackles, 17 passes defended and four interceptions in 2017, Ramsey followed it up with 65 tackles, 13 passes defended and three picks in 2018.

The Jags went from reaching the AFC Championship Game two seasons ago to missing the playoffs in 2018, but if they are going to rebound this season, Ramsey figures to be a significant part of their success.