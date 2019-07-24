Video: Freddie Roach Thinks Manny Pacquiao Could KO Floyd Mayweather in Rematch

APU GOMES/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao's trainer, Freddie Roach, thinks his fighter would be able to knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. if the pair were to go head-to-head for a second time.

Pacquiao added another chapter to his illustrious career on Saturday when he earned a split-decision win against Keith Thurman. The win saw the Filipino become the oldest welterweight world champion in history.

Following on from that clash, there's been talk of a rematch between Pacman and Money. Mayweather won the first meeting in May 2015, but four years on, Roach thinks that Pacquiao would dominate his opponent, per TMZ.

"[Floyd] would be a fight we'd want," Roach said. "I'd like to get that one back one more time. I know we can do much better. We had an injury in that fight, but regardless, we lost a close decision. I know Manny can do much better than that. I really think Manny can knock him out"

Here is more of what Roach had to say about the prospect of a second fight:

Mayweather controlled long spells of the 2015 bout, using his elite defensive skills to shut down some of Pacquiao's ferocious attacking combinations. After the contest, it was revealed by Pacquiao that he had suffered a shoulder injury during his preparations for the fight.

Amid talk of a rematch, Pacquiao posted the following on social media, suggesting he would be open to getting in the ring with Money again:

After being called out, Mayweather posted a message on Instagram in which he was critical of his former opponent:

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic relayed another of Money's social media messages and thinks the online buzz is geared towards a possible rematch:

The evidence is that Pacquiao would be ready for that contest. At the age of 40, he was outstanding against Thurman, putting his opponent down in the first round, dealing with his trademark power and then dictating the tempo of the fight for long periods.

Per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Mayweather got a firsthand view of how sharp Pacquiao looked:

While it's clear the Filipino is still competing at an elite level, it's been a while since Mayweather was involved in a serious contest.

In January, he faced Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition clash, which he won with ease. His last professional outing came in 2017 against Conor McGregor; Mayweather beat the UFC star, who was making his professional boxing debut, via a 10th-round stoppage.