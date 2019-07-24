Report: Real Madrid's Marco Asensio Could Be out for Season with Knee Injury

Report: Real Madrid's Marco Asensio Could Be out for Season with Knee InjuryJuly 24, 2019
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio could miss the entire 2019/20 season if fears that he has ruptured his cruciate ligament turn out to be true.
Per the Mirror's James Whaling, Asensio was stretchered off the pitch in Real's penalty win over Arsenal in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday after challenging Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the ball.
Manager Zinedine Zidane had said after the match he was "concerned" about Marco Asensio after the Spaniard was taken to hospital with the injury.
B/R Football @brfootball
Real Madrid fear Marco Asensio could be out for the season after being stretchered off against Arsenal. Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/paYHdvt96p
ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan relayed Zidane's comments on the winger:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Worst for Madrid last night was serious looking injury for Marco Asensio. Zidane: ‘We're concerned. It's his knee, he's gone straight to hospital for some tests so we'll see… But it doesn't look good.”
According to Lucas Navarrete of SB Nation's Managing Madrid and Alex Richards of the Mirror, Real's doctors are concerned the 23-year-old has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and could spend much of the upcoming season on the sidelines.
Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani and football writer Zach Lowy had sympathy for Asensio:
Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo
Heart sank watching Asensio's reaction to that. He was flying. What an awful sight.
Zach Lowy @ZachLowy
@Radioestadio Above all, awful news for Asensio. Skipped the U21 Euros, joined Madrid's preseason on Day 1 to get back into top condition and play his way back into the starting line-up, played very well against Arsenal, now set to miss 8-9 months of action.
The Spaniard has not quite kicked on as many hoped after he broke into Real's first team following a successful loan spell with Espanyol in the 2015-16 campaign.
Last season, Real will have been hoping he would be among those to step up after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but a return of six goals and nine assists in 44 appearances did relatively little to bolster the team during a poor campaign.
He remains an exciting prospect, though, one with a great deal of potential.
His injury at FedExField in Maryland came after he had scored to make it 2-2 with the Gunners, and he's the kind of player who specialises in making decisive contributions when he's on form.
Asensio is also a versatile player who can operate on either flank or as a No. 10 if needed, so a lengthy absence does Zidane no favours.
Asensio Injury vs. Arsenal May Mean Ceballos Deal Is Off
Emery admits it's 'bad news' for Arsenal