Report: Real Madrid's Marco Asensio Could Be out for Season with Knee Injury

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio could miss the entire 2019/20 season if fears that he has ruptured his cruciate ligament turn out to be true.

Per the Mirror's James Whaling, Asensio was stretchered off the pitch in Real's penalty win over Arsenal in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday after challenging Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the ball.

Manager Zinedine Zidane had said after the match he was "concerned" about Marco Asensio after the Spaniard was taken to hospital with the injury.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan relayed Zidane's comments on the winger:

According to Lucas Navarrete of SB Nation's Managing Madrid and Alex Richards of the Mirror, Real's doctors are concerned the 23-year-old has torn his anterior cruciate ligament and could spend much of the upcoming season on the sidelines.

Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani and football writer Zach Lowy had sympathy for Asensio:

The Spaniard has not quite kicked on as many hoped after he broke into Real's first team following a successful loan spell with Espanyol in the 2015-16 campaign.

Last season, Real will have been hoping he would be among those to step up after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but a return of six goals and nine assists in 44 appearances did relatively little to bolster the team during a poor campaign.

He remains an exciting prospect, though, one with a great deal of potential.

His injury at FedExField in Maryland came after he had scored to make it 2-2 with the Gunners, and he's the kind of player who specialises in making decisive contributions when he's on form.

Asensio is also a versatile player who can operate on either flank or as a No. 10 if needed, so a lengthy absence does Zidane no favours.