Video: Watch Bray Wyatt Accept Finn Balor's Challenge for WWE SummerSlam Match

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt's return to the ring is set, as The Fiend will wrestle Finn Balor at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.

Balor laid down the challenge Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, and Wyatt quickly accepted:

For weeks, Wyatt teased his eventual arrival with a new gimmick through his "Firefly Fun House" segments. He finally showed up in the flesh on the July 15 edition of Raw, attacking Balor:

It's safe to assume fans will witness a battle between The Fiend and The Demon at some point down the road, but Balor probably won't turn to his alter ego at SummerSlam.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported the former NXT champion asked to get a few months off to "recharge," a request WWE granted. Satin added the break "would likely happen after SummerSlam."

An emphatic victory over Balor would be a great way for Wyatt to establish himself as a threat, and WWE could use it to explain why Balor no longer features on WWE programming going forward. And when he eventually returns, he'll have a ready-made storyline with Wyatt to build up to their next big encounter.