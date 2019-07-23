DE Dean Lowry, Packers Agree to New Contract; Reportedly for 3 Years, $20M

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

Green Bay Packers' Dean Lowry sacks Miami Dolphins' Brock Osweiler during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and defensive end Dean Lowry agreed to a three-year contract extension Tuesday that's reportedly worth $20.3 million. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the terms of the deal.

Lowry, 25, has played in all 48 games in his three-year NFL career. He's started 19 games over the last two seasons and recorded a career-high 44 tackles and three sacks in 2018.

   

