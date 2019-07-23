DE Dean Lowry, Packers Agree to New Contract; Reportedly for 3 Years, $20M

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and defensive end Dean Lowry agreed to a three-year contract extension Tuesday that's reportedly worth $20.3 million.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the terms of the deal.

Lowry, 25, has played in all 48 games in his three-year NFL career. He's started 19 games over the last two seasons and recorded a career-high 44 tackles and three sacks in 2018.

