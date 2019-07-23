Former Mets, Yankees Pitcher Dwight Gooden Arrested for DUI in New Jersey

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden was arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night, according to Craig McCarthy and Kate Sheehy of the New York Post.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m.

A source told McCarthy and Sheehy that Gooden had "pissed himself," and the 54-year-old was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

It marked Gooden's second arrest in as many months. He was previously arrested June 7 and was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence.

Gooden's career spanned 17 years, though he was suspended for the entire 1995 season due to repeated violations of Major League Baseball's drug policy.

While suiting up for the Mets, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Houston Astros, Gooden went 194-112 with a 3.51 ERA. The right-hander made four All-Star teams and won the 1985 National League Cy Young Award. He helped lead the Mets to the 1986 World Series championship.

He last pitched in 2000.

Gooden has had a number of incidents in his post-baseball life. He spent eight months in jail in 2006 after showing up to a meeting with his probation officer while high on cocaine, and he was arrested after crashing his vehicle while under the influence of drugs back in March 2010.

According to the New York Post's Lia Eustachewich, Gooden said in 2016 that he had been sober for four years after entering rehab for his addiction. That came after former Mets star Darryl Strawberry told John Harper of the New York Daily News that Doc was a "complete junkie-addict."