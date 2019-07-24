Tour de France 2019: Live Stream Schedule, TV Info, Route for Stage 17

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Stage 17 of the 2019 Tour de France sees the riders race the 200 kilometres from Pont du Gard to Gap.

France's Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey and will be aiming to keep his place at the top of the general classification ahead of some testing days in the Alps.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas will be hoping for a trouble-free stage. The British rider suffered a crash on Tuesday but escaped injury and was able to continue to the finish.

Date: Wednesday, July 23

Time: 12:40 p.m. local time, 11:40 a.m. BST, 6:40 a.m. BST

TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), Eurosport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eurosport Player (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Stage 17 Preview

Wednesday's race is likely to see riders again battling the heatwave conditions they endured on Tuesday's race around Nimes.

Green jersey leader Peter Sagan has spoken about the difficulty of competing in the heat:

Stage 17 is mostly flat but there is a category three climb up the Col de la Sentinelle just under 12 kilometres from the finish line in the Alpine town of Gap:

The stage does not wholly suit the sprinters or the general classification contenders, meaning it looks ripe for a breakaway to succeed.

Breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt is one to watch, while Matteo Trentin and Michael Matthews are likely to thrive on the flying descent down the Col de la Sentinelle and into Gap.

Overall leader Alaphilippe will be hoping for another quiet day, while Thomas appears unaffected after coming off his bike on Tuesday:

However, Astana's Jakob Fuglsang was not so lucky. The Dane also crashed out and has left the Tour:

The 2019 Tour de France has already thrown up plenty of unpredictable results, and Wednesday's stage could produce some more surprises ahead of Sunday's big finish in Paris.