Cowboys Rumors: WR Allen Hurns Released Amid Leg Injury Recovery

Cowboys Rumors: WR Allen Hurns Released Amid Leg Injury RecoveryJuly 23, 2019
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to release wide receiver Allen Hurns, who suffered a dislocated ankle during last season's playoffs.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update Tuesday.
