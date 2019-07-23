Tyler Boyd, Bengals Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $43M Contract Extension

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing receiver Tyler Boyd to a four-year contract extension worth $43 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

A second-round pick in 2016, the 24-year-old was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

