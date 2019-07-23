Gareth Bale's Agent, Jonathan Barnett, Rules Out Loan Move from Real Madrid

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has said he can "guarantee" the Welshman will not leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, nor will the player leave in any "makeshift" deal.



Bale's future at the Santiago Bernabeu looks in serious doubt after Zinedine Zidane said Real were working on moving him out of the club:

Barnett, though, has made it clear that any transfer will need to be permanent, per Sky Sports: "There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club. Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club."

While it is clear Real want to move on from Bale, there are few other places he could go.

Per Sid Lowe of The Guardian, the 30-year-old will not take a pay cut from his current €17 million (£15.25 million) per-year salary after tax, and Los Blancos are "reluctant to accept a free transfer."



He still has three years remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu, and it is a slight mystery why Zidane seems so eager to get rid of him after the success he has had in six seasons at the club:

If money were no object, most clubs would likely be keen to sign Bale, as he still boasts incredible pace and agility, and is a proven goalscorer.

Barnett's latest comments, though, increase the likelihood Bale could find himself stranded at Real with a manager who does not want to use him.

A temporary move on loan to any number of clubs would have given Bale the opportunity to play more first-team football while allowing Real extra time to work out how to get him off their books completely.

But if the former Tottenham Hotspur star wants a permanent move without his wages being cut, the options are sparse.

Per Lowe, Manchester United are "not prepared to bid," and Bayern Munich cannot afford him.

He would not move to Barcelona given their rivalry with Real, Manchester City do not need him, and Cristiano Ronaldo may object to a Juventus-Bale pairing.

Of the European clubs that could afford the Welsh star, that arguably leaves only Paris Saint-Germain, who may yet have a space to fill if Neymar departs.