Report: Ex-Chiefs DE Allen Bailey, Falcons Agree to 2-Year, $10.5M Contract

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly signed defensive end Allen Bailey to a two-year deal Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news and noted the contract is worth $10.5 million with $6 million of it, including $3.5 million guaranteed, coming this season.

Bailey entered the league in 2011 as a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs and spent his first eight seasons with the AFC West team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.