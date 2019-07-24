Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Week from the Deadline

0 of 9

We are one week away from the MLB trade deadline, and things remain eerily quiet.

By this time last year, All-Stars Manny Machado and Brad Hand were already wearing new uniforms, and the rumor mill was churning out fresh nuggets on a regular basis.

The elimination of August waiver trades has undoubtedly changed how teams are approaching the deadline, and with cluttered wild-card races in both leagues, more teams than ever can make a case for buying or at least standing pat.

Still, there will inevitably be at least a few major moves completed in the next week, and we took some of the players most frequently mentioned as being in trade talks and separated them into two categories:

We think these players will be moved. We also proposed destinations. No Deal: We expect these players to stay put, whether it's because of high asking prices or an unwillingness by their teams to make them readily available.

This time around, players in the "no deal" category were lumped into hitters, starting pitchers and relief pitchers to condense things a bit.

Let's get to it.