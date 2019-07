Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 1 Week from the Deadline

1 of 9

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Hear me out, Chicago Cubs fans.

The Milwaukee Brewers took a chance on signing Mike Moustakas and trying him out at second base for the first time in his career.

He's rewarded that leap of faith with an excellent offensive season (124 OPS+, 26 HR) and taken to his new position with aplomb (2 DRS, 3.1 UZR/150), even earning a spot on the NL All-Star team.

Second base has been the biggest hole on the Cubs roster from a value standpoint, producing negative-0.9 WAR.

Could exploring a similar defensive transition with Todd Frazier be the answer?

Unlike Moustakas, who had never lined up at second base as a pro prior to this year, Frazier actually has some experience at the position. He tallied 346.1 innings there during his time in the minors and another eight innings in the majors during his first season in 2011.

He could still play semiregularly at third base when Kris Bryant plays the outfield, and he's also capable of manning first base when Anthony Rizzo gets a day off.

The 33-year-old has an .830 OPS with 10 home runs in 170 plate appearances since the beginning of June, and the New York Mets should be motivated to move him in the final year of his contract.

He's owed roughly $3.5 million the rest of the season, so squeezing him into a tight payroll window is not out of the question, and the acquisition cost should be minimal.